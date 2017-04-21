Coma Niddy - That's not a dinosaur
Coma Niddy es el alter ego de Mike Wilson, un educador científico que se ha especializado en componer canciones de hip-hop con temática científica. Ha rapeado de nanotecnología, de exoplanetas, de científicos negros, de antimateria... y como no, de dinosaurios y otros animales extintos. A nosotros nos ha gustado su canción sobre algunos bichos que son confundidos con dinosaurios como los plesiosaurios, los pterosaurios o el dimetrodon. Ahí lo dejamos (¡No te olvides de visitar su canal de YouTube!:
La letra del tema es la siguiente:
[Hook]
It seems that we have a case of misidentity
So everybody follow me
Repeat these words respectfully
Don’t mean to hurt your feelings
That’s not a Dinosaur
That’s not a Dinosaur
That’s not a Dinosaur
[Plesiosaur]
Plesiosaur Aquaman couldn't speak
Long neck paddle flippers for feet
Appetite belemnites and ammonites
Long sharp teeth long sharp bite
Lived with the Dinos 'til the end
Distant friends and different
Though they look like one another
One of these things not like the other
Pleezy swims and Dinos didn’t
Dinos on land and Pleezy isn’t
Pleezy gave birth and Dinos didn’t
Dinos laying eggs and Pleezy isn’t
Pleezy for sheezy believe me
You’re not a dinosaur
But take a deeper look
We will see that there is something more!
[Hook]
It seems that we have a case of misidentity
So everybody follow me
Repeat these words respectfully
Don’t mean to hurt your feelings
That’s not a Dinosaur
That’s not a Dinosaur
That’s not a Dinosaur
It seems that we have a case of misidentity
So everybody follow me
Repeat these words respectfully
Don’t mean to hurt your feelings
That’s not a Dinosaur
That’s not a Dinosaur
That’s not a Dinosaur
[Pterosaurs]
Pterosaur soared the skies
Pooped on Dinos way up high
Not a Dino or a Birdness
Absurdness Evolution Convergence
Different creatures similar traits
Because they fly they’re not the same
When it comes to science got to be precise
Got to categorize with more than our eyes
Lived with Dinos all together
Shared same weather old ancestors
Dinos were the ones with feathers
Pterosaur is like whatever
If it flew in ancient times
That’s not a Dinosaur
Take a deeper look
We will see that there is something more!
[Hook]
It seems that we have a case of misidentity
So everybody follow me
Repeat these words respectfully
Don’t mean to hurt your feelings
That’s not a Dinosaur
That’s not a Dinosaur
That’s not a Dinosaur
It seems that we have a case of misidentity
So everybody follow me
Repeat these words respectfully
Don’t mean to hurt your feelings
That’s not a Dinosaur
That’s not a Dinosaur
That’s not a Dinosaur
[Dimetrodon]
Dimetrodon sail curved tall
When it walked its legs were sprawled
People thought it was a lizard
But Dimetrodon’s a wizard!
Synapsid-swag on overload
Dimetrodon on the Earth before the Dinos roamed
The evidence imperative
Using fossils as comparative
Telling us a narrative
Dimetrodon’s our relative
Share temporal lobes sides of our crowns
Holes in the skull makes us renowned
Sets us apart from dino-domes
Creature-feature we all should know!
[Hook]
It seems that we have a case of misidentity
So everybody follow me
Repeat these words respectfully
Don’t mean to hurt your feelings
That’s not a Dinosaur
That’s not a Dinosaur
That’s not a Dinosaur
It seems that we have a case of misidentity
So everybody follow me
Repeat these words respectfully
Don’t mean to hurt your feelings
That’s not a Dinosaur
That’s not a Dinosaur
That’s not a Dinosaur
