Coma Niddy - That's not a dinosaur

Coma Niddy es el alter ego de Mike Wilson, un educador científico que se ha especializado en componer canciones de hip-hop con temática científica. Ha rapeado de nanotecnología, de exoplanetas, de científicos negros, de antimateria... y como no, de dinosaurios y otros animales extintos. A nosotros nos ha gustado su canción sobre algunos bichos que son confundidos con dinosaurios como los plesiosaurios, los pterosaurios o el dimetrodon. Ahí lo dejamos (¡No te olvides de visitar su canal de YouTube !:

La letra del tema es la siguiente:





[Hook]

It seems that we have a case of misidentity

So everybody follow me

Repeat these words respectfully

Don’t mean to hurt your feelings

That’s not a Dinosaur

That’s not a Dinosaur

That’s not a Dinosaur





[Plesiosaur]

Plesiosaur Aquaman couldn't speak

Long neck paddle flippers for feet

Appetite belemnites and ammonites

Long sharp teeth long sharp bite

Lived with the Dinos 'til the end

Distant friends and different

Though they look like one another

One of these things not like the other

Pleezy swims and Dinos didn’t

Dinos on land and Pleezy isn’t

Pleezy gave birth and Dinos didn’t

Dinos laying eggs and Pleezy isn’t

Pleezy for sheezy believe me

You’re not a dinosaur

But take a deeper look

We will see that there is something more!





[Hook]

It seems that we have a case of misidentity

So everybody follow me

Repeat these words respectfully

Don’t mean to hurt your feelings

That’s not a Dinosaur

That’s not a Dinosaur

That’s not a Dinosaur

It seems that we have a case of misidentity

So everybody follow me

Repeat these words respectfully

Don’t mean to hurt your feelings

That’s not a Dinosaur

That’s not a Dinosaur

That’s not a Dinosaur





[Pterosaurs]

Pterosaur soared the skies

Pooped on Dinos way up high

Not a Dino or a Birdness

Absurdness Evolution Convergence

Different creatures similar traits

Because they fly they’re not the same

When it comes to science got to be precise

Got to categorize with more than our eyes

Lived with Dinos all together

Shared same weather old ancestors

Dinos were the ones with feathers

Pterosaur is like whatever

If it flew in ancient times

That’s not a Dinosaur

Take a deeper look

We will see that there is something more!





[Hook]

It seems that we have a case of misidentity

So everybody follow me

Repeat these words respectfully

Don’t mean to hurt your feelings

That’s not a Dinosaur

That’s not a Dinosaur

That’s not a Dinosaur

It seems that we have a case of misidentity

So everybody follow me

Repeat these words respectfully

Don’t mean to hurt your feelings

That’s not a Dinosaur

That’s not a Dinosaur

That’s not a Dinosaur





[Dimetrodon]

Dimetrodon sail curved tall

When it walked its legs were sprawled

People thought it was a lizard

But Dimetrodon’s a wizard!

Synapsid-swag on overload

Dimetrodon on the Earth before the Dinos roamed

The evidence imperative

Using fossils as comparative

Telling us a narrative

Dimetrodon’s our relative

Share temporal lobes sides of our crowns

Holes in the skull makes us renowned

Sets us apart from dino-domes

Creature-feature we all should know!





[Hook]

It seems that we have a case of misidentity

So everybody follow me

Repeat these words respectfully

Don’t mean to hurt your feelings

That’s not a Dinosaur

That’s not a Dinosaur

That’s not a Dinosaur

It seems that we have a case of misidentity

So everybody follow me

Repeat these words respectfully

Don’t mean to hurt your feelings

That’s not a Dinosaur

That’s not a Dinosaur

That’s not a Dinosaur